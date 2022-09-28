Fall colors continue to show with the most change expected upstate

The most vibrant fall colors expected for the first few days of October will be in the Adirondacks and Catskills.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A week after most of the state reported the first signs of fall colors, the season is progressing quickly across parts of update New York.

In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Sept. 28 through Oct. 4, the entire state is reporting patchy fall colors in every region. The only exception is New York City. And just like the previous week's update, the most notable color changes expected across the higher elevations of the Adirondacks and Catskills.

Specifically to the regions now showing pops of partial change, fall foliage will likely reach the mid-point to peak fall color this weekend. So at this rate, that could mean peak fall colors for the Adirondacks, Catskills and even portions of the Southern Tier, could arrive as early as mid-October, possibly the week of October 17th.

The typical peak for fall colors in the greater Buffalo area is usually sometime in early November. For the Southern Tier, it's late October.

But with the first sign of fall colors in the for Western New York arriving about a week ahead of schedule, this could mean the region experiences peak fall color in late October. Even so, the future forecast can play a still play a role in how quickly leaves change. Unseasonably cool nights early on could accelerate the process while warmer days can allow it to lag.