Fall colors begin to take over New York state, near peak farther east

The only spot where leaves haven't begun to change is Long Island. Near peak color is expected this weeks across the Adirondacks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the fourth update of ILOVENY.COM's New York State Fall Foliage Map, leaf peepers have reported the spread of fall colors everywhere across New York state with Long Island as the only exception.

For the week of September 29 through October 5, patchy fall colors will become more widespread across most of the state. Near peak or even peak color is expected across the Adirondacks. This is the first part of the state that will reach peak color this year, right as forecasted with an anticipated peak around October 1st.

Vibrant fall color beginning to show across the Catskills, 1000-Islands Seaway, and even portions of the Southern Tier. Peak color for the Southern Tier could occur within the next week or so.

So the best fall color for Western New York will be found across Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. However, nowhere in the Western New York region is the near peak just yet. And that peak is not expected until mid-late October.

ILOVENY.COM's map is made through the culmination of visual reports from volunteer spotters and archived data from previous years. Fall foliage reports and observations are sent in on a weekly basis and updated once a week through the end of the season.

This year too, "I LOVE NY" is urging those who plan on traveling to view fall colors to follow COVID-related health and safety guidelines.