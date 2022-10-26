Fall colors begin to fade across New York State

Most of the leaves in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and the Southern Tier are officially past their peak.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just two weeks after peak fall colors arrived across all of Western New York, leaves have now begun to fade or fall.

In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, almost the entire state is reporting that this fall foliage season is pretty much over with fall colors past their peak. There are a few exceptions though. The Hudson Valley, the lakefront of Lake Ontario near Rochester, and parts of the Finger Lakes are reporting peak fall color for this week. Then farther downstate, New York City and Long Island are finally seeing near-peak color.

Keep in mind that these observations take into account the bulk of trees within a region. There will be pops of beautiful fall colors across Western New York through early November, but the best color expected this season is already over.

And that peak fall color arrived about a week or two early for Western New York this year, as it also began a week early as well.

ILOVENY.COM's map is made through the culmination of visual reports from volunteer spotters and archived data from previous years.

Beautiful fall day at Pinewoods Park in North Tonawanda! #BeOn2 pic.twitter.com/HNsG7YUZH3 — Mary Henesey (@mhenny) October 25, 2022