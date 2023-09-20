Fall begins this weekend, and history shows so could the snow

The earliest first snowflake in a winter season ever recorded in Buffalo was on Sept. 20 back in 1956.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fall is beginning on a nice weather note, but there were plenty of years it didn't.

For instance, the earliest first snowflake in a winter season ever recorded in Buffalo was on Sept. 20 back in 1956. That is followed by the earliest first measurable snow (of 0.1") was on Oct. 6, 1991. The earliest ever first inch of snow was on Oct. 10 in 1906.

The average first snowflakes are a little later than this. The average first flake in Buffalo usually falls around Oct. 24. The average first measurable snow (of 0.1") is Nov. 8, and the average first inch of snow is on Nov. 18.

Seeing how our current weather pattern is, there is no worry yet of snowfall this early in the season.

But stay tuned for Storm Team 2's Winter Outlook coming out in the fall to see how this cold season is expected to be.

**