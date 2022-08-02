Event forecast: Return of the Blue & Red

While there is the chance for a stray shower or storm, it won't be as hot but still humid for the Bills' training camp appearance at Highmark Stadium Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are set to host one day of their 2022 training camp schedule at Highmark Stadium with the "Return of the Blue & Red" Friday, August 5 at 5:30 p.m. And with Highmark Stadium being an open-air stadium, Bills Mafia knows the forecast will always play a role in the game and spectators.

In short, the forecast for Friday is still up in the air with an unsettled stretch expected Wednesday through Friday. A cold front will sweep through Western New York Thursday and could potentially weaken and slow down into Friday. This means that the front could stall over the region, leaving the door open for a few more rain and storm chances.

In fact, a few rounds of showers and storms are expected Wednesday through Friday. Most will be scattered to isolated in nature, so it's a hit-or-miss rain chance for Friday to begin with. And by Friday afternoon and evening, the pattern should be transitioning again and, hopefully, drying out.

Otherwise, temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the upper 70s under a mostly cloudy sky with a light breeze.