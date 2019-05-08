BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair is just a few days away, and as is often the case, there may be a little wet weather to contend with.

Rain is not foreign to the fair. In fact, over the past six years, at least four days of the Erie County Fair have had rainfall.

Opening Day of the fair is Wednesday. Right now, that could be the wettest day that the fair experiences in its first week of operation. Periods of rain and thunder are expected on Wednesday with high temperatures close to 80°.

It does not look like an all-day washout at this point. However, the rain threat stands at about 70 to 80% chance.

On Thursday, showers and thunderstorms will also occur, but they may be a little bit more scattered than what we experience on Wednesday.

The good news is that Friday, and into the weekend, dry weather and very comfortable conditions are expected with plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the 70s.

The weather may get a little bit more active again next week with a few opportunities of showers and thunderstorms. Storm Team 2 will have the latest weather updates on WGRZ.COM.