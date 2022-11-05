Elevated wildfire risk Wednesday across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rapid wildfire spread is possible Wednesday across Western New York because of our stretch of warm and dry conditions, which has lead to very dry fuels.
Full sunshine and a bit of a breeze could allow a wildfire to spread rapidly in these conditions. Western New York has not received any rainfall in the past seven days and the month of May has only brought Buffalo half of it normal rainfall with none expect until the weekend.
The annual statewide burn ban is in effect through Friday and no burn permits will be issued.