Easter weekend forecast: Superbly sunny springtime conditions

This Sunday's forecast will be quite seasonal for the later holiday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After an active start to spring, a quiet stretch of weather arrives just in time for the Easter holiday.

Friday afternoon surface high pressure began to slide into the region, and it's this weather system that will keep the forecast comfortably cool, calm and sunny through the weekend. Temperatures Friday night will fall into the low 30s under a mostly clear sky. So keep in mind that morning are going to be quite chilly, same thing with late nights.

Afternoon high temperatures Saturday will reach the mid-upper 40s under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will be a near repeat day with a cold morning and sunshine, but afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer and reach the mid-upper 50s. The great news is that any outdoor activities, like those good ole Easter Egg hunts, should go off without a hitch with this forecast.

According to Easter Sunday climatology data from the National Weather Service Office in Buffalo, this Sunday's forecast will be quite seasonal for the later holiday, with an average high temperature of 59 degrees. Easters that fall earlier in the season, in March, only see a usual high temperature of 44 degrees.

But if you remember last year, Easter was on April 17, and Buffalo received almost an inch of snow that day. The most snow that has fallen on Easter Sunday on record in Buffalo is 1.3 inches on April 3, 1994. Weather records for this holiday date back to 1871.

That being said, the warmest Easter Sunday on record in Buffalo was on April 18, 1976, when it reached 81 degrees. The coldest temperature recorded on the holiday was 5 degrees on April 1, 1923. Talk about April Fools.