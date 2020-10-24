Don't be fooled, seasonal chill returns across Western New York this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a warm Friday with record-breaking high temperatures, the forecast is cooling back down for the weekend.
A cold front will move through Friday night and first bring showers and thunderstorms to Western New York. But in its wake: cool Canadian air. So bust out the jackets again, you'll need them for the entire weekend.
Temperatures will be, comparatively, 40 degrees cooler Saturday. Morning lows will start in the low 40s and high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s. Winds chills to start the day could even be in the mid-upper 30s.
Friday night's cold front isn't a a rare weather phenomenon at all, but it's strength is definitely impressive. Western New York only experiences one to two cold fronts this strong in a year.
