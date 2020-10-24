Don't be fooled, seasonal chill returns across Western New York this weekend

Temperatures will drop by 40 degrees overnight, so bust out the jackets again, you'll need them for the entire weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a warm Friday with record-breaking high temperatures, the forecast is cooling back down for the weekend.

A cold front will move through Friday night and first bring showers and thunderstorms to Western New York. But in its wake: cool Canadian air. So bust out the jackets again, you'll need them for the entire weekend.

Temperatures will be, comparatively, 40 degrees cooler Saturday. Morning lows will start in the low 40s and high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s. Winds chills to start the day could even be in the mid-upper 30s.

These are tomorrow afternoon's HIGH temperatures... almost 40 degrees colder than what we experienced today. Jacket needed... maybe even a scarf! #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/wiYmTE7dWl — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) October 24, 2020