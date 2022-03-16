Dense Fog Advisory in effect for part of WNY

The advisory was issued early Wednesday morning for Chautauqua, Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties until 9 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for part of Western New York.

The advisory was issued early Wednesday morning for Chautauqua, Niagara, Erie, and Orleans counties until 9 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, widespread fog is expected through the morning with visibilities ranging from a quarter-mile to a mile. Near the lake, dense fog may reduce visibility to only a hundred feet at times.