Dense Fog Advisory in effect for part of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for part of Western New York.
The advisory was issued early Wednesday morning for Chautauqua, Niagara, Erie, and Orleans counties until 9 a.m.
According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, widespread fog is expected through the morning with visibilities ranging from a quarter-mile to a mile. Near the lake, dense fog may reduce visibility to only a hundred feet at times.
Anyone driving in these conditions Wednesday morning is told to slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.