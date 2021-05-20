Daily record high temperature tied Thursday

Hitting 89 degrees tied the previous record high temperature for the day, set on May 20, 2012.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After missing the record high temperature by one degree Wednesday, high temperatures Thursday reached that mark.

It reached 89 degrees as the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Thursday afternoon, tying the previous daily record high temperature for May 20, set back in 2012. And since that's when typical peak heating is reached for the day, it will likely stay as a tie.

This comes as an above average warm stretch for mid-May continues across Western New York. Wednesday it reached 85 degrees in Buffalo, just shy of its daily record high temperature for May 19th of 86 degrees.

As for the forecast, this warm stretch is going to stick around heading into the weekend, but no more record breaking or tying high temperatures are expected.