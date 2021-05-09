COVID pandemic-related isolation from an astronaut's perspective

Here's what a NASA astronaut has to say about how to 'survive and thrive' during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and at this point in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the stress and emotion around returning to normal can differ from person to person. But who better to talk to about the transition from a period of prolonged isolation brought on by the pandemic than an astronaut.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith has the chance to speak with NASA Astronaut Doug Wheelock about the impacts of isolation and to share any advice on how to move forward from this challenging time.

One of the most isolating careers is that of an astronaut, floating around 250 miles above the Earth aboard the International Space Station. But when you think about it, many of us have lived like astronauts over the past year, physically distanced from others because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a perfect analogy to what we got through as astronauts, especially on long duration missions,” said Wheelock, having experienced first hand how isolating space travel can be.

He has spent a total of 178 days in space, flying on both the space shuttle and Russian Soyuz. He even served as a commander aboard the International Space Station in 2010.

So you could say he, and many astronauts, are experts on how to recover from an isolating time in their life. Here's the metaphor he uses to describe an astronaut's isolation to that many of us have experienced because of the pandemic:

“So the analogy I use is like a jigsaw puzzle. Our lives were a beautiful picture, where we were, where we were going, what we wanted to achieve in our lives. And the pandemic came along and broke our dream, our beautiful picture of our life into a thousand pieces, dumped it out in front of us, and took the box away. The bad news is our lives were broken into 1,000 pieces.

"The good news is all the pieces are still there. So, just like putting together a jigsaw puzzle, we encourage our astronauts to be able to thrive through this pandemic, to look for those four corners. For us as humans, it’s our physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual or purpose-driven health. And there are things we can do everyday to strengthen each of those areas of our life.”

Wheelock notes too that the hardest thing to do is finding a place to begin, and that some will have an easier time doing so than others.

“Some of us have found ways to stand up and start moving, and all along the way, we’re going to run into people who have not found a way to stand up, to reach down and help others up, as well to start helping them rebuild their beautiful picture of their life," Wheelock said.

And for those who may be dealing with additional stress or anxiety related to the pandemic, a list of local and national resources can be found here.