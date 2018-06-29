BUFFALO, NY-- Due to high temperatures forecast for this weekend, the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls will open cooling centers to help residents deal with the heat.

The Buffalo cooling centers will be located at Autumnwood Senior Center, 1800 Clinton St., and the Richmond/Summer Senior Center. Both will be open Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 3pm

The Broadway Market Senior Drop-In Center will be open Saturday only, from 10am to 5pm

“The combination of near-record high temperatures and extremely high humidity, will result in “real feel” conditions that feel like triple digits. These conditions will be particularly difficult for our elderly and young children,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a released statement. “It’s important for all our residents to take the necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated, and please keep an eye on your vulnerable neighbors.”

The City of Niagara Falls is opening two cooling shelters this weekend to help residents take a break from the heat. The John Duke Senior Center at 1201 Hyde Park Blvd. and the LaSalle Senior Center, building B at 9501 Colvin Blvd. will be open from 11am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday.

Falls leaders also remind folks that city pools and splash pads will be open.

The Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries are expanding their hours this weekend as well to help folks beat the heat. You can check locations and times here.

