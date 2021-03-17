Cool clouds: Asperitas clouds spotted in Western New York Tuesday

While a somewhat rare sight for this part of the country, these clouds are most common and can be seen in the spring, summer and fall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — WGRZ and Storm Team 2 received several viewer photos of widespread, wavy clouds that were over parts of Western New York Tuesday.

Those were "Asperitas" clouds. Characterized by looking like ocean waves in the sky, Asperitas clouds develop when atmospheric wave energy is low enough in the sky to be near the level where clouds form. So you could say that wave energy in the atmosphere helps lead to that "wave-like" appearance.

For this cloud type, the base level at which they develop is usually around or below 2,000 feet. And though they may look dark and ominous, they don't produce precipitation, but can be associated with weather system that do.

Asperitas clouds are most common in the spring, summer and fall months and usually seen across the Plains in central United States. That's because these clouds are usually seen after large scale thunderstorm events. However, whenever weather conditions are right, these clouds can develop anywhere.