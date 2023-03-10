Colorado ski area starts making snow

It usually takes about two weeks to cover the opening day run from tree-to-tree with an 18-inch base.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Snow enthusiasts, rejoice: Snowmaking has begun at Loveland Ski Area.

Loveland’s snowmaking team started making snow Tuesday morning.

The Clear Creek County ski area said its snowmakers fired up their snow guns at 12:30 a.m. and laid down the first man-made flakes of the season on Home Run. Mother Nature also chipped in with an inch of natural snow.

The ski area began snowmaking on Oct. 12 last season.

Located about an hour's drive up Interstate 70 from Denver, the ski area said it will open with a full top-to-bottom run covered from tree-to-tree and an 18-inch base made up of the trails Catwalk, Mambo, and Home Run.

The opening day run is 1,000 vertical feet and over a mile in length. The ski area said it usually takes about two weeks for snowmakers to cover the opening day run.

“It’s starting to look and feel like winter at Loveland,” Loveland Ski Area COO Rob Goodell said. “Our snowmaking team capitalized on the cold weather, and we’re off to a great start. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures through the week, and we will make snow as conditions permit. We look forward to skiing with everyone very soon.”

To follow the snowmaking progress, go to skiloveland.com/snowmaking.

Last year, Loveland Ski Area opened Nov. 3. In 2021, the resort opened on Oct. 30.

