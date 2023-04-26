Code Blue issued for southern Erie County

A Code Blue 32 has been issued for southern Erie County on Wednesday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are still making an appearance in Western New York. As a result, a Code Blue has been issued in southern Erie County on Wednesday night.

The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night.

586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue).

ROC Code Blue Transitional Housing is OPEN 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. For location information or if you need a ride to the ROC call 716-222-4020.

Daytime Warming Centers: Closed on Thursday.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

Helpful numbers and resources: