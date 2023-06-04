Code Blue issued for City of Buffalo and Erie County for Thursday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even though it is spring, winter weather is still making an appearance in Western New York. As a result, a Code Blue has been issued for the City of Buffalo and Erie County on Thursday night.
The following overnight shelters will be open Thursday night:
- Holy Cross 412 Niagara St. Buffalo, NY 14201 (6 p.m.-7 a.m.). Must be able to use stairs.
- 586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, open 6 p.m.-7 a.m. (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)
- The ROC Code Blue Transitional Housing will be open. People can call 716-222-4020 for more information.
The Genesee Street location from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday along with the ROC Code Blue Transitional Housing as daytime warming centers.
Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.
Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.
When the temperature drops below freezing or 15 degrees Fahrenheit it triggers one of two alerts, Code Blue 32 or Code Blue 15. Emergency situations near zero degrees or with extreme weather trigger additional response. All Code Blues however result in the opening of daytime warming shelters and overnight housing at two locations if not more.
Helpful numbers and resources:
- City of Buffalo Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211
- The Rural Outreach Center serves individuals in Southern Erie County. If you are in Southern Erie County and need shelter, call (716) 240-2220 x106. The center has an outreach van that picks up individuals starting at 7 p.m. on nights when temperatures fall below 32 degrees.
- Southern Erie County Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.
- If you live outside Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for Code Blue options.
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Website
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Facebook
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Twitter