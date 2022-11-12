x
Code Blue issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County on Sunday night and Monday

A Code Blue has been issued for Sunday night and on Monday in southern Erie County and the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As winter weather creeps back into Western New York, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and Monday.

The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night:

  • Holy Cross 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Must be able to use stairs.
  • 586 Genesee St., Buffalo, 14204; accessible location, open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)
  • ROC Code Blue Transitional Housing, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.  

Daytime Warming Centers on Monday:

  • 586 Genesee St. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • ROC Code Blue Shelter (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020.

Helpful numbers and resources:

