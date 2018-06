ATHOL SPRINGS, NY — St. Francis High School will be closed Friday due to flooding that has damaged the school's building.

According to St. Francis' website, Thursday storm "overwhelmed building and roof drains causing significant damage in areas of Justin and Alumni Hall."

It doesn't appear that other Western New York schools were impacted by Thursday's storm, but you can always keep up with cancelations on our closing page.

