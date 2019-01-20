NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Highway Department is busy focusing on the snow clean up, after nearly a foot of snow hit the county.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is requesting people to stay off the roads with no unnecessary travel, because the winds have picked up and they have the rolling lake effect bands coming in off Lake Ontario.

2 On Your Side's Ron Plants found one plowing contractor out Sunday evening, clearing commercial parking lots on Transit Road.

BH Land and Snow has seven trucks out with their first significant snowfall of the season. This is their first big test of the winter and the combination with the extreme cold is a factor.

Ron: "Is the cold weather have an effect on the equipment?"

Brock Heitzenrater: "Mostly worry about hydraulics and the metal fatigue.'

Ron: "Anything you can do?"

Heitzenrater: "Just check trucks and equipment beforehand, it's really just luck of the draw."

A Travel Advisory is in effect for Niagara County.