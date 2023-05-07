City of Buffalo will open cooling centers Thursday

City pools and splash pads will also be open to help residents deal with the heat.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is opening several cooling centers to help residents deal with the high heat and humidity forecasted for Thursday.

Health officials recommend drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun. You should wear lightweight, loose-fit clothing.

They also suggest checking up on your relatives and neighbors.

If you have to be outside, you should plan any strenuous activities for early morning or in the evening. Those having to work outside should take breaks in a shaded area or an air-conditioned environment.

Here is the list of cooling centers open on Thursday:

Asarese-Matters Community Center, 50 Rees St., 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Autumnwood Senior Center, 1800 Clinton St., 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Hennepin Community Center, 24 Ludington, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

JFK Community Center, 114 Hickory St., 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Lincoln Fieldhouse, 10 Quincy St., 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Peter Machnica Community Center, 1799 Clinton St., 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Richmond-Summer Senior Center, 337 Summer St., 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tosh Collins Senior Center, 35 Cazenovia St., 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

City officials are also reminding residents that Centennial Pool, Kensington Pool, and Riverside Pool are now open, as well as the City’s two indoor pools, and10 splash pads. For more information on hours can be found on the City of Buffalo website at www.buffalony.gov.