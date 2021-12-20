Storm heading to WNY for Christmas

A storm is heading for WNY for Christmas, it's looking like it will being more rain than snow.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last year, Buffalo picked up nearly two feet of snow on Christmas and the following day. This year, the landscape across WNY will look far different.

An area of low pressure will sweep through the Great Lakes on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but with the current forecast track of the storm, it looks to deliver rain later Friday into Christmas morning. Warm air will arrive with this system allowing for rain versus snow.

Colder air will then follow as the storm moves out of the area leaving the chance of some snow showers later in the day on Christmas. High temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day could warm into the upper 40s to nearly 50 degrees.

This is based on our current timing of this storm, which could speed up given the howling jet stream that will be carrying it along. A faster speed would allow for more rain to fall Christmas Eve with a quicker change over to a little snow on Christmas Day so this is something we will continue to watch.