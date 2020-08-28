Buffalo's summer on track to be one of the warmest on record

It's likely that this summer will rank as the second warmest on record in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the warmest July on record in Buffalo, it wasn't a question that this summer could rank as one of the warmest too.

As of August 28, the average temperature experienced throughout the months of June, July and August was 72.9 degrees. This combines both the daily highs and low temperatures of each day of the month.

That three-month average of 72.9 degrees ranks as the second warmest summer on record in Buffalo since records began in 1940, just behind the summer of 2005.

Generally speaking, each month included warmer than average temperatures, but it was July's extreme heat that really bumped up this three-month average temperature.

July 2020 is now officially Buffalo's hottest on record and records go all the way back to 1873. The previous record for hottest month has stood for nearly a century.