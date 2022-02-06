Buffalo Pride Parade forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a stormy start to June and Pride month Wednesday, the forecast will clear out just in time for a beautiful weekend and welcome the return of the Pride parade to downtown Buffalo.
The first Pride parade for the City of Buffalo since the COVID-19 pandemic began is set to take place Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. And the weather for the day really couldn't be more perfect, similar to that of the Buffalo Marathon a week earlier.
It'll be quite a cool start Sunday though with morning lows expected in the upper 40s. Temperatures should rise to the upper 50s by parade start under a mostly sunny sky. A few clouds will develop into Sunday afternoon with temperatures topping off in the low 70s. Winds will be light as well.