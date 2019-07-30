BUFFALO, N.Y. — A soaking rainfall has arrived for most areas of Western New York.

It has not been much, about .40” of rain has fallen in Buffalo in the past 24 hours. That's the most rain that has fallen in Buffalo since July 6.

The rain at times has been fairly heavy, but the rainfall has been on the move and has not lasted very long in any one area so there has not been any flooding issues.

Because the rain moved through early Tuesday, it lowers the chances of severe storms in the afternoon.

Hopefully your lawn got a nice free watering because the chances for rain look slim to none through the weekend.

The over all weather pattern looks relatively dry with seasonable temperatures hovering close to 80°.

There are signs that after the first week of August temperatures will begin to get a little cooler again, but there are no indications of a return to a sustained wet weather pattern.