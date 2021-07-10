Near-record warmth Thursday, possibly record-breaking next week

While a single warm day in October is nothing out of the ordinary, a stretch of 70 or even 80-degree afternoons during the month is.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday marked day two in a row where afternoon high temperatures were above at least 70 degrees, and that consecutive count isn't going to end anytime soon.

It officially reached 81 degrees at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Thursday afternoon, only a degree away from the daily record high temperature for October 7 in Buffalo. That record is 82 degrees, first set in 1900 and then tied on the date in 1913 and 1955.

While Western New York typically experiences an abnormally warm day each October, for there to be an extended stretch like this is a bit more unusual.

The current stretch of warm days is thanks to strong surface high pressure over the Northeast that has locked warmer air into the region. But it's going to stick around because of a relatively weak jet stream pattern and ridging aloft.

So these 70-degree afternoons could stay put all the way through late next week. There will be another chance for Buffalo to tie or break a daily record high temperature. That will come Monday, October 11. High temperatures are forecasted to reach the low 80s that day with the daily record high being 82 degrees.

Who's ready for a stretch of 70s?!



Well, that's entirely possible if this outlook holds. Well above average temperatures for mid-October in #Buffalo could mean morning lows in the upper 50s/low 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 60/low 70s. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/35gAk6tC93 — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) October 6, 2021