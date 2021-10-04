Buffalo enjoys second record-warm day in a week

Temperatures were in the 80s both Thursday and Saturday, setting and tying decades-old weather records for the city.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In just three days, Buffalo has set two warm weather records for early April.

The latest is for April 10. Even under an overcast sky, it reached 82 degrees at 3:25 p.m. at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, tying the daily record high temperature for April 10, set back in 1945.

This is the second day this month to see record warmth and for high temperatures to be in the 80s this week. The previous record to be set this month was just two days prior, on April 8. It reached 84 degrees that day, smashing the previous daily record high temperature of 75 degrees in 1991.

And another one! It did indeed reach 82 degrees today, which ties the previous record high temperature for April 10th set back in 1945. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/G3K4LtmRWL — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) April 10, 2021

Thursday's 80-degree-plus high temperature is the third-earliest 80 degree day in Buffalo's recorded history. Records go back to 1874.

Our most recent 80 degree day was October 23, 167 days ago. That is the second-shortest, cold-season stretch between 80 degree days. The shortest stretch on record is 162 days between October 10, 2011, and March 20, 2012.

Meteorological Spring 2021 has been overwhelmingly mild side so far. As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 16 days with high temperatures above 60 degrees since March 1. Many of those days have been dry and sunny, too.