Buffalo Bills Week 11 gameday forecast

Those 'chilly' Sundays are here, Bills Mafia, but this Sunday we'll also be on the lookout for showers later in the day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weekend will be off to a sunny and chilly start, but the next weather system that will impact Western New York could also allow showers to encroach on the Bills game Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.

Specifically, the next low pressure system headed our way will move in Sunday and possibly allow a weak warm front to move through during the first half of the day Sunday and for any morning tailgates. This could bring with it an isolated shower or two, but more so a breeze and help temperatures rise into the upper 40s Sunday afternoon.

That being said, it's the system's cold front (again) that has caught our eye. Timing and strength of the front will be key, but we're anticipating widespread showers to develop ahead of and with this front Sunday night.

As of Wednesday evening, the entire game should be on the dry side. Chilly and cloudy at kickoff at 1 p.m. with temperatures in the mid 40s and rising into the upper 40s near 50 degrees by game's end. The wind could also be a factor for this game, out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 at first glance.