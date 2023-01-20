Bills-Bengals forecast: Here is what you need to know for Sunday

It will be just as cold as last week's wild card game, but this time around there's also the chance for snow.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the second week in a row, it's going to be a cloudy and cold gameday in Orchard Park. But this time, snow is in the forecast.

The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to Western New York this weekend to face the Buffalo Bills in one of the AFC Divisional playoff games hosted at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Sunday, and by then there's the possibility light snow could turn into a wintry mix.

Here's how Sunday's weather could impact tailgates and the Bills game Sunday.

Sunday morning temperatures will start in the upper 20s in Orchard Park under a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will stick around for the entire day and eventually drop some snow across much of the region. Snow showers will begin to move from the south Sunday morning and reach the stadium by the early afternoon, so many of those tailgating before the game will stay dry.

Light snow could begin to fall by kickoff at 3 p.m., and if not, arriving by halftime. But with temperatures rising into the mid 30s, there is the chance that rain could mix with snow. But mainly snow is expected Sunday in the Southtowns.

These light snow showers will continue throughout the game, dropping about an inch or two in Orchard Park. Thankfully, winds will be light but the occasional gust could reach up to 20 mph in the stadium.

For those heading to the game, dress warmly and in several layers. Rain (snow) gear will also be needed to stay dry with the expected snow. Drivers could run into a few slick spots too leaving the stadium with a little snow accumulation on the ground.