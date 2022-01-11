Saturday's Bills game will be one of the coldest games ever in Orchard Park

Coldest contest since the the 0 degree Bills vs. Raiders game in 1994.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Five weeks ago the New England Patriots came to town and battled the Buffalo Bills in some wicked winter weather. Once again the Bills divisional foe will come to Orchard Park this Saturday with winter weather conditions possibly playing a roll in the game plan for each team.

In early December the issue was the wind and some snow. This weekend the weather concern is the cold. The kind of cold that could make this one of the coldest games in Bills history in Orchard Park.

The gold standard for cold winter Bills games in Orchard Park was the 1994 divisional playoff game against the Oakland Raiders. That game was played on Saturday, January 15 with a temperature of zero degrees and a wind chill between -10 and -20 degrees. The second coldest game in Bills history in Orchard Park was set just a few weeks earlier on December 26, 1993 with a game time temperature of 11 degrees and a wind chill near -10 degrees.

Saturday night's game could take over this second place ranking. An air mass that is currently sitting over the Yukon Territory in northern Canada will move south over the eastern Great Lakes and Western New York on Friday and Saturday. Highs temperatures on Saturday are expected to only reach the mid teens with numbers falling into the single digits after sunset.

With kickoff at 8:15 p.m., the temperature will be near 6 to 8 degrees and may fall a degree or two during the game. There will be a easterly breeze between 5 to 10 mph and wind chill values range from 0 to -5 degrees. The cold should be the only weather concern as there will be no falling snow to contend with.