Bills-Dolphins gameday forecast

After not-so-great weather for many of the Bills games thus far, we are in for a treat on Sunday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's Week 4 of the Bills' season, and for the second home game this Sunday at 1 p.m., it could be the best weather for a Bills game for the entire season.

Our area is in for a treat of perfect weather, even nice for a summer day, let alone for the first day of October.

The Bills-Dolphins game on Sunday in Orchard Park looks picture perfect, with highs in the upper 70s and mainly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northwest in the afternoon only 5 to 10 mph.

The morning forecast for tailgating looks amazing too with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and quickly increasing to the 60s with sunshine.

This is welcomed, especially after the first Bills game in New Jersey was met with lightning and heavy rain, right up until the game was about to start. The second game, which was the home opener, had OK weather. But the third Bills game in Washington D.C. even had Tropical Storm Ophelia remnants that impacted the game with rain and some wind.

Here's to hoping for more beautiful game day weather days like this coming one, or at least close to it.