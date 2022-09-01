Winter Weather Advisories and brutal cold will start the week

Some of the coldest air since last February is making its way into Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are keeping tabs on a number of important elements to the weather forecast over the next couple of days.

The first is the Winter Storm Watch for Chautauqua County from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. The lake effect snow bands will target areas in Chautauqua County, including Stockton, Cassadaga, Charlotte, Sinclairville, and other communities along the Chautauqua Ridge.

The next area we are keeping an eye on is Niagara County and Orleans County. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for those counties from 6 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday. With that change in wind direction, lake effect snow will start to impact areas along the Lake Ontario shoreline. The best chance for the 2 to 5 inch accumulation will be fore areas in the western portions of Niagara and all of Orleans Counties.

Next, we're focusing on the wind that will be very gusty through Sunday night and into most of Monday. Gusts will be between 25 to 35 mph, which will make temperatures feel much colder than they actually are.

Finally, the cold is spilling into Western New York. A cold front worked its way through the area on Sunday afternoon and temperatures are already falling. Overnight lows on Sunday are headed down into the lower 10s for the Buffalo Metro area and places in the Southern Tier and expect temperatures in the upper single digits tonight.

Monday is just going to be a brutally cold day all across Western New York, temperatures will struggle to climb into the mid to upper 10s and wind chill values will be sub-zero during the morning and be in the single digits during the afternoon.