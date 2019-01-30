The BLIZZARD WARNING for Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties was allowed to expire at 1am Thursday.

But a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties until 7pm Thursday.

Another foot of snow is possible in the heaviest lake effect snow bands. The band is now slowly shifting southward and will settle south of Buffalo mid to late overnight and affect the southtowns and northern portions of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties for Thursday morning before the band shifts back north later afternoon.

Stay with Storm Team 2 for the latest weather updates.