BUFFALO, N.Y. — Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings continue for much of WNY through Thursday.

Blizzard Warning in effect for Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties until 1am Thursday early morning.

in effect for Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties until 1am Thursday early morning. Winter Storm Warning for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties from 1am to 7pm Thursday.

for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties from 1am to 7pm Thursday. A Wind Chill Warning is also in effect for all of WNY until 6 p.m. Thursday, and until Friday morning for N. PA for wind chills down to -25 to -35 F.

is also in effect for all of WNY until 6 p.m. Thursday, and until Friday morning for N. PA for wind chills down to -25 to -35 F. A Flood Warning for north central Erie and southwest Niagara counties until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. High-water levels on Niagara River were due to an ice jam between NY Power Authority intake and Cayuga Island, so flooding of low-lying areas along the Niagara River is possible.

Intense lake effect snow bands continue to hit areas northeast and east of Lake Erie this Wednesday evening, with whiteout conditions at times from falling snow and blowing snow from gusty winds. Travel is not advised especially in the Blizzard Warning areas to include Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties.

Additional snowfall totals in the Warning areas to include the Buffalo Metro could be another foot of snow before all is said and done. The South towns will likely take the brunt of the snow later Wednesday night into Thursday before the band shifts north briefly again during the day Thursday then back south again alter Thursday.

Temperatures plummet with wind chill values between 25 and 35 below zero, already being reported across our area. With the gusty winds 35 to 45 mph bringing near blizzard conditions.

By the end of the week, some areas could see over 2 feet of snow. The Arctic air will slowly lose its grip by Saturday, and by Sunday temperatures will be in the 40s, with snowmelt and will have to watch for the potential for flood issues into Monday.