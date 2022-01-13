From bitter cold to heavy snow, both are expected over the long holiday weekend

Specifically, Saturday will usher in some of the coldest air yet this season, with the next threat of heavy snow arriving Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This January is off to a cold and snowy start, and that trend is not slowing heading into the middle of the month.

Earlier this week Western New York experienced its coldest day in nearly two years when temperatures plunged into the single digits with wind chills below zero on Tuesday. But just a few days later, the weather pattern is setting up to bring even colder air to the region Friday and Saturday.

An arctic air mass from northern Canada will surge into the region Friday and stick around for Saturday. Temperatures Friday will actually fall instead of rise during the day due to the strength of this cold air.

Temperatures Friday morning will start in the low 20s and fall into the teens by the afternoon. Low temperatures will then bottom out in the single digits Saturday morning, even near 0 degrees for some, and only rise to near 10 degrees in the afternoon.

Then there's the wind chill to consider, which is a serious concern with how cold it's going to be. By Friday afternoon, wind chill values will already be close to 0 degrees and fall below that mark in the evening.

But by Saturday morning, wind chill values could be as low as -5 to -15 degrees all across Western New York. With values that extreme, a Wind Chill Advisory may be issued for the timeframe of Friday night into Saturday morning. Be sure to check on neighbors, the elderly, and pets ahead of this extreme cold, and limit time spend outdoors Saturday morning.

Not usually a fan of posting exact numbers a few days out, but we're confident that wind chill values Saturday morning will be below zero, potentially as low at -15 degrees. This is WORSE than what we experienced earlier this week and could be dangerous. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/erW7pnOOJn — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) January 13, 2022

Later on, winds will begin to die down, but wind chill values will likely stay near the 0-degree mark all day long Saturday. And for the Bills game, look for temperatures in the single digits and a wind chill below zero for the entire game. This cold air outbreak could culminate in making Saturday night's game one of the top three coldest games played in Orchard Park.

Conditions will not be as cold for Sunday, with sunshine in the forecast and temperatures warming into the mid 20s in the afternoon. But Western New Yorkers will only get one day of respite from inclement weather with the next system moving in for Monday.

And this will likely be one snowy Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and not just for Western New Yorkers. Current model projections have a strong low pressure system swinging up the East Coast Sunday and into Monday, arriving here by Monday morning.