BUFFALO, N.Y. — From -30 degree wind chills to 50 degree warmth. That is the transition we will all experience heading into next week. With 1 to 2 feet of snow on the ground, flooding is not a growing concern. Creek and river flows are frozen, however as the warm up begins, melting waters and floating ice can lead to ice jam flooding.

There will be one more day of bitter cold temperatures as the arctic chill is finally moving out of the area. Temperatures will start out very cold Friday morning, but should warm into the teens this afternoon under partly sunny skies.

When temperatures warm dramatically often times you get cloud cover in the process and even a few snow showers and that will be the case for your Saturday. High temperatures will warm 20° on Saturday with highs in the mid-30s. Sunday will be even warmer under mostly cloudy skies in a high temperature of near 40°.

We don’t stop there as we get into the low 50s on Monday with a chance of rain showers later Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will drop Tuesday as the day goes on but still remaining above freezing. Another chance of rain is on the way for Thursday. Having said all this the warmth and rain will add to some snow melt and ice jam flooding will be a possibility next week.