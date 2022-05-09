Bills game day forecast in Southern California

For those traveling to Los Angeles to see the Bills take on the Rams, prepare for hot temperatures.

Football season is almost upon us and it is time to look ahead to the forecast for Thursday night's game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, just outside of Los Angeles. Thursday's conditions for kickoff at 5:20 p.m. PDT will feature sunshine and temperatures in the low 90s.

Los Angeles County and many parts of Southern California are under an Excessive Heat Warning, with the potential for temperatures getting as hot as 102° for areas near the Malibu Coast and beaches within Los Angeles County. The warning is slated to go until 8 p.m. on Thursday and is issued for areas like LAX, Long Beach, Avalon, Malibu, Redondo Beach, and Santa Monica.

For #BillsMafia heading out to Los Angeles/Inglewood, stay hydrated and stay cool. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. PDT on Thursday. @WGRZ #StormTeam2 pic.twitter.com/1OY6eqRWpW — Carl Lam (@CarlHLam) September 6, 2022

For those arriving in Southern California early, prepare for a sizzling hot start to your stay. High pressure will be in charge of the weather pattern and lead to very few clouds in and around Los Angeles.

Temperatures in Downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday will be in the mid-90s and some noticeable humidity, which is not the typical "dry heat" you may have heard people mention. If you are headed to Inglewood on Tuesday, you will get a bit of relief with temperatures in the low 90s. There will be absolutely no shortage of sunshine on Tuesday...or for the rest of the week for that matter.

For Wednesday, temperatures still are scorching hot but those in Downtown Los Angeles will be turned up a bit as temperatures hang out in the mid-90s and even Inglewood will be in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine.

By Thursday, the sunshine continues and the heat continues to be on full blast with some of the hottest conditions expected in Los Angeles with temperatures getting close to 100°. Fans out at SoFi Stadium will fair a little better with temperatures in the low 90s once again by kickoff.

Once the Excessive Heat Warning expires on Thursday night, temperatures will slowly cool down and Friday's temperatures are only expected to be in the upper 80s in Inglewood and the low 90s in Downtown Los Angeles.