Bills at Patriots - Gameday Forecast

Regardless, conditions will not be as intense as the last time these two teams met this season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The same weather system that will bring rain to Western New York for Christmas Day will linger over the Northeast Sunday, possibly impacting gametime conditions in Foxborough.

The Bills and the Patriots will face off for the second time this season Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. And while the weather will not include heavy precipitation and gale force winds like last time, Mother Nature will provide a little impact for the game.

A low pressure system will continue to swirl over the region Sunday and gradually move out over the ocean later in the day. This could bring a few light rain and snow showers to the greater Boston area Sunday morning, but current projections has precipitation moving out by kickoff.