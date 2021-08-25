August of 2021 is on its way to the record books

Yep, there have been some warm days this month. But it's the humidity that has helped this month climb the ranks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This August will end up ranking as one of the top five on record in Buffalo, and it might just end up being number one.

As of August 25, the average temperature experienced this August was 75.1 degrees. This ranks as the third warmest August on record in Buffalo, just shy of second and even first place. The warmest August on record was just a few years ago in 2016 and second place was in 1947.

The average monthly temperature is calculated by taking the average of all the morning lows and afternoon highs of each day in August. And while we've experienced some hot afternoons this August, it's the morning low temperatures that have made all the difference in this ranking this month.

As of this morning, August of 2021 ranks as the 3rd warmest on record in #Buffalo with an average temperature of 75.1°. At this rate, and with those numbers ahead of us, we expect this month to climb the ranks. To be continued... and updated as needed. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/P8zo6cyoLE — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) August 25, 2021

This year there have been 19 days where morning low temperatures stayed at or above 70 degrees in Buffalo. The annual average for that mark is 9, and the highest is 24 which was set back in 2016. But this year, 11 of those 19 nights have taken place in August. So not only have we experienced some hot afternoons this month but many warm and muggy nights as well.

One reason why temperatures were not able to cool down as much overnight is because of the oppressive, tropical-like humidity that has taken hold of Western New York this month.

From a meteorological standpoint, it's rare for temperatures to ever fall below the dewpoint temperatures. The dewpoint temperature helps us determine saturation when water vapor can turn into water in the right conditions.

But when we're talking about temperatures and dewpoints at the surface, the same number, say 70-degree temperature and 70-degree dewpoint, that 100% humidity and saturation could occur (if it wasn't at the surface).