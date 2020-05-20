BUFFALO, N.Y. — In NOAA's monthly global climate report, April 2020 was officially the second warmest April on record for the Earth.

The average temperature in April was cumulatively almost 2 degrees above the 20th century average across the globe. And recent Aprils have been on a warm streak. April 2020 marked the 44th consecutive April with an above average global temperatures. Climatologists reason this trend is present as Arctic sea ice diminishes.

And even though more places across the Earth experienced abnormal warmth relative to their climatology, the weather Western New York experienced in April was pretty seasonal.

For Buffalo, the average temperature for April was 43.4 degrees, which is 2.5 degrees below the monthly average of 45.9 degrees. And for precipitation, Western New York received 3.54 inches of rain and 4.3 inches of snow, both above their monthly norms.

So Western New York's weather is still dominated by more local trends that may not reflect the majority of what's happening across Earth. And as more regions across the globe experience weather conditions atypical to their seasonal norms, places like Western New York could become a place of refuge.

This is as 2020 began with above average global temperatures and record warmth in January, marking these past four months as the second warmest year to date thus far.

