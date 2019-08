Partly cloudy for tonight but watching an area of storms that could move in for the overnight hours and last into early Monday morning.

There is a slight risk for our area that some of these storms could become strong and contain gusty winds and some hail.

Warm and humid conditions for several days helping provide instability for pop up storms mainly in the afternoon.

Keep checking in for updates with Storm Team 2.

