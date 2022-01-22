Another round of snow for WNY

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued through Sunday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It seems like there have been alerts and advisories to keep tabs on every weekend in Western New York, so it must be the depths of the winter season.

We have a Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Erie and Genesee counties that will begin tonight at 7 p.m. and last until 4 a.m. Sunday. Areas within these regions can expect 2 to 4 inches of snow.

The next Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 10 p.m. for Southern Erie and Wyoming counties and last until 10 a.m. Sunday. Areas within Southern Erie County can expect 4 to 6 inches of snow, and those in Wyoming County can expect 2 to 4 inches of accumulation.

Finally, the last Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 10 p.m. for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties and last until 1 p.m. on Sunday. Some areas within these counties will have the potential for 4 to 7 inches of snow.