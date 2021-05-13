Another Frost Advisory issued for Southern Tier

A Frost Advisory begins at midnight and lasts until 8 a.m. Friday for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. Temperatures will be cold enough again for widespread frost development in this region Thursday night.

With this being another advisory issued this week, you will want to keep sensitive plants covered or inside again to prevent any damage from cold temperatures.

For widespread frost to occur, temperatures usually need to be between 32 and 38 degrees with a clear sky and calm winds. Even with temperatures near 40 degrees in Buffalo and the rest of Western New York on Thursday night, that's not cold enough to warrant an advisory. Still, you may want to keep plants covered or inside if you live in an area more susceptible to frost.