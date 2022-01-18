Another arctic blast to arrive by week's end

But this time, temperatures, not just the wind chill, could drop below zero degrees.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One thing's for sure: Western New York is locked into a snowy and cold weather pattern this month.

Buffalo has already received 43.2 inches of snow this month and experienced four mornings when temperatures dropped into the single digits. And by the looks of it, nothing's changing. In fact, Western New York may not have even witnessed it's coldest morning, let alone day, with what's coming by week's end.

Storm Team 2 is closely monitoring the potential strength and movement of an arctic high-pressure system for Thursday through Saturday. This will be accompanied by a surge of arctic air, bringing bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills.

In fact, temperatures may drop below zero degrees Friday night, which would be the first time that's happened since February 1st, 2019 when it was -4 degrees that morning. For those keeping track, that's 1082 days.

But temperatures from Thursday through Saturday will be bitterly cold again. Morning lows each day will only be in the single digits (if not below zero) with afternoon highs in the teens. And while winds will stay relatively calm, wind chill values will be near or below zero yet again.