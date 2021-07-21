Allegany County working to make damage assessments from flash flooding

The county is asking for those who have sustained property damage to contact its office.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — Allegany County Office of Emergency Services is asking for people whose property or small business was damaged by recent flash flooding to contact the office.

The county is working with New York State Homeland Security to conduct damage assessments. Emergency Services is working to create a list of those affected.

Community members can email the Emergency Services Office at luckeyi@alleganyco.com. The email should provide name, address phone number, information on damage, pre-damage photos if available, cost associated with clean-up, and current insurance coverage in effect. The cost can be followed up with at a later date.

A few disaster loans are available to individuals who have suffered property damage. Small business Administration Disaster Loan Program, Physical Disaster Loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans are among those that people can apply to.