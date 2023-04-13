Air Quality Alert issued for Western New York on Friday

With a calm and very warm forecast for mid-April, daily pollutants could pose a threat to those sensitive to their impacts.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday evening The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at Albany issued and Air Quality Alert for Western New York on Friday.

This is in response to the calm, clear, and warm forecast expected Friday that will allow for higher than normal pollutants near the ground.

An Air Quality Alert for Western New York will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday. Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for Ground Level Ozone.

With these elevated pollution levels, the New York State Department of Health recommends limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. Those especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants and ozone include children, those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease and the elderly.

The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.