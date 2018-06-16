BUFFALO, N.Y. - An Air Quality Alert issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect Sunday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. for Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, Genesee, Orleans and Niagara counties.

Outdoor air quality levels are predicted to be greater than an air quality index value of 100 for ozone. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, it's recommended that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.

There will also be a Heat Advisory for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. With more humidity Monday and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, the heat index values may soar into the upper 90s across the Niagara Frontier.

