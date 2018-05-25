Buffalo, NY -- An Air Quality Alert starts at 11am today and goes until 11pm tonight for Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, Genesee, Orleans and Niagara counties, issued by the National Weather Service.

Outdoor air quality levels are predicted to be greater than an air quality index value of 100 for ozone. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated it's recommended that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor

physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre existing respiratory

problems such as asthma or heart disease.

© 2018 WGRZ