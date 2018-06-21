The summer solstice can be a bittersweet day for warm weather fanatics. It signals the start to astronomical summer but it also marks the date with the most amount of daylight for the entire year. Friday will be one second shorter than today. Saturday will be 3 seconds shorter. And so on.

Despite the slowly darkening trend, the average temperature in most locations in the Northeast will actually continue to rise through mid to late July. In fact, Buffalo doesn't reach its warmest days until the week of July 14th. How is that possible?

It's due to something called a seasonal temperature lag. I'll use an analogy of boiling water to explain.

When you bring a pot of water into contact with a burner that's a couple hundred degrees, the water still take a fair amount of time to hit its boiling point.

Similarly, once the water is boiling it will continue to boil for a bit even after you turn the burner temperature down. That's because the burner is still providing enough energy to keep the water at its boiling point.

Just like that pot on the burner, we are constantly receiving energy from the sun. We get that energy more directly in the spring and summer and thus we tend to heat more quickly during that time. The sun may be highest in the sky on June 20th, but it's still plenty high enough to give the atmosphere a boost for a few weeks.

Another factor in seasonal temperature lag is the fact that our planet is over 70% water at the surface. Because water covers so much of our planet, it has a huge influence on surface air temperatures.

Water heats and cools more slowly than air, so the sun's energy is devoted to warming our oceans well into summer. Those higher water temperatures help us to hang onto a bit more warmth into the fall.

