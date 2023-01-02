AAA offers tips to protect your vehicle colder weather comes our way

AAA said it's preparing for an increase in call volume, especially for dead batteries. AAA said driving your car is the best way to maintain its charge.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the temperatures forecasted to drop this weekend across Western New York, AAA has tips on preparing your vehicle for the cold.

Temperatures across the region are expected to drop below zero degrees, beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday.

So AAA said it's preparing for an increase in call volume, especially for dead batteries.

According to the release, extremely cold temperatures may cause many car batteries to fail, especially if they are not driven over the weekend.

AAA said driving your car is the best way to maintain its charge. The company said many people will choose to stay home over the weekend and may find dead car batteries on Monday morning as they try to head to work.

Motorists should be aware of signs that show a car's battery is nearing the end of its life. Here are some things to look out for:

Vehicle cranks slowly when trying to start

Grinding, clicking or buzzing when the ignition is turned on

Vehicle has stalled

Headlights dim when idling, but brighten when the driver revs the engine

Battery is more than three years old

To avoid being stranded due to a battery problem, have the battery inspected at every oil change to make sure the cable connections are clean and tight, and the hold-down hardware is secure. Once a battery reaches three years of age, have it tested annually.